$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $67.98. 647,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,355. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.