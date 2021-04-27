0xcert Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Million (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $36,672.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00065154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.74 or 0.00741947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.66 or 0.07807947 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

