$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.64. 7,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $111.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

