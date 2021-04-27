$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.50. 187,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $962.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.