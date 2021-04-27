$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

