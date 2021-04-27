-$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce ($1.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.51) and the highest is ($1.07). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 90,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,897. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

