$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Ashland Global posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASH stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.37. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

