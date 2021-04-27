$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.16.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,195. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

