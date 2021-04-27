$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share.
Shares of CP traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $373.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,559. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $214.54 and a fifty-two week high of $390.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.
Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is going to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
