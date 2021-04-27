$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $368.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.77.

Shares of CP traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $373.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,559. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $214.54 and a fifty-two week high of $390.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is going to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

