1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $436,611.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,987.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,862 shares of company stock worth $5,071,359. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

