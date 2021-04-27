1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $436,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,987.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FLWS opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after buying an additional 804,337 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 329,762 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after purchasing an additional 566,670 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 565,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 543,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 190,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

