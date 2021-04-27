$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.91. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.85.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $144.45.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,650,449.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in Synaptics by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after buying an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,662,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

