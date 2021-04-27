$106.36 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce sales of $106.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.81 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $105.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $442.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.20 million to $454.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $464.24 million, with estimates ranging from $454.20 million to $484.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOCO. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOCO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 158,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $615.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

