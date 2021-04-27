$126.27 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report $126.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.00 million and the lowest is $122.20 million. First Merchants reported sales of $119.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $509.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $524.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $511.13 million, with estimates ranging from $502.10 million to $525.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.