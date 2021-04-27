$126.27 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report $126.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.00 million and the lowest is $122.20 million. First Merchants reported sales of $119.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $509.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $524.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $511.13 million, with estimates ranging from $502.10 million to $525.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

