1,578 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 188.8% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $148.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $148.66.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

