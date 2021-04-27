$165.70 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post sales of $165.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.07 million to $168.32 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $174.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $671.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $653.24 million to $678.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $710.62 million, with estimates ranging from $657.50 million to $729.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%.

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 511,549.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 250,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 250,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

