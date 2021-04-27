176 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.62.

Airbnb stock opened at $174.88 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

