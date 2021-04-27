$2.14 EPS Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report $2.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $1.92. PPG Industries reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,272. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $176.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.