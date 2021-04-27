-$2.21 EPS Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report earnings per share of ($2.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.95). Copa posted earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Copa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.03. 8,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50. Copa has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $94.91.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

