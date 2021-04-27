$2.72 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce $2.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 million and the highest is $3.30 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $1.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.90 million to $17.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $40.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Profound Medical.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

PROF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the third quarter worth $12,260,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROF opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.