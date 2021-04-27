2,138 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $236.50 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $146.06 and a 52-week high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.66, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.84 and a 200-day moving average of $224.65.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.