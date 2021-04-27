22,853 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $780,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $12,900,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $44,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $4,810,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 101.1% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $28.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32.

