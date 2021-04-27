22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 251,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,096,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Roger D. O’brien bought 52,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,577.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Mish bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.