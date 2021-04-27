2,494 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $175.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,098.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.57 and a 200-day moving average of $154.94. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $179.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

