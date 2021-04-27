2,542 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,068,000 after buying an additional 697,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

MMM stock opened at $199.63 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

