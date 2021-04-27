2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in 2U were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,439,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in 2U by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after acquiring an additional 279,307 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 2U by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after buying an additional 242,787 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $9,379,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares during the period.

TWOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of TWOU opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

