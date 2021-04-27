$3.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the highest is $3.17. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $2.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $12.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.02 to $13.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.99. 9,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,443. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,905,000 after buying an additional 259,989 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,609,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

