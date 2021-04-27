$3.10 EPS Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $3.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $18.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.41 to $20.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $21.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $23.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $324.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $341.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.16.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

