-$3.78 EPS Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.71). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.52) to ($14.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($14.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.65) to ($6.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of MDGL traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $133.70. The stock had a trading volume of 91,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.72. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $138.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.