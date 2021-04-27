30,371 Shares in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,371 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

BUSE opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.73 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.