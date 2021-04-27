3,515 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 37,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,125 shares of company stock worth $23,914,483. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

