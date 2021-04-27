37,700 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,656,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.24.

ULTA stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,346. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.24. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

