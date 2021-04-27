3,843 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 322,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 283,129 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAH opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

