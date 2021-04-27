3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.5% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after buying an additional 697,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

NYSE MMM opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.