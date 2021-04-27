$415.42 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce $415.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $411.10 million. Crocs reported sales of $281.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.84. 1,604,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. Crocs has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $86.40.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

