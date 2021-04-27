$5.06 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will report sales of $5.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year sales of $20.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $21.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $23.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.