5,092 Shares in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 248,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 38,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of IPKW stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $44.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.