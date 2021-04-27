534,403 Shares in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 534,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 561,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,937,000 after acquiring an additional 237,433 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 78,262 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,986,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,799 shares of company stock worth $3,838,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

