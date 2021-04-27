5,357 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 184,496 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,689,386 shares of company stock worth $102,226,248. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $68.83. 229,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

