5,430 Shares in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02.

