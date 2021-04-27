$549.65 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post $549.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.20 million to $553.89 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $601.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $195.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,366. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $195.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.74 and a 200 day moving average of $169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

