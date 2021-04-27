6 Meridian Grows Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 27.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter.

ARDC stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

