6 Meridian Raises Stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.22% of The New America High Income Fund worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HYB opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

