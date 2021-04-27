6 Meridian Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $271.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.90 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.07 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

