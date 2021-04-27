$64.43 Million in Sales Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to post $64.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $60.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $456.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.20 million to $488.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $528.03 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $540.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,322,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 105,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 87,245 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.48. 498,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,009. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.