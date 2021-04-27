$743.51 Million in Sales Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post $743.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $731.27 million and the highest is $755.74 million. PAE posted sales of $617.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $787.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million.

PAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

NASDAQ PAE opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $763.17 million, a PE ratio of 117.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. PAE has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of PAE during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAE by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 62,616 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.