89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Up 4.3%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.98. 34 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 147,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 89bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. On average, analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 18,061.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in 89bio during the third quarter valued at about $2,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 89bio by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,408,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

