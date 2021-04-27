$9.06 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to post sales of $9.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $7.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $36.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.61 billion to $39.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $36.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.21 billion to $38.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.05.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 113,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

