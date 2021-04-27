$9.65 EPS Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report earnings per share of $9.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.43. Amazon.com posted earnings per share of $5.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $48.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.71 to $64.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $68.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.07 to $92.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $12.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,421.38. 155,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,705. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,197.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

