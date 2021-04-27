946 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.
Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $230.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.49.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
